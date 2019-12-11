KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Eleven days into December, there have been more homicides this year in Kansas City than all of last year. Authorities on both sides of the state line are coming together today in hopes of doing something about that.
Federal prosecutors from eastern Kansas and western Missouri, along with local law enforcement, are coming together at the Federal Building in Kansas City, MO, today to talk about what they say is a "new initiative to combat violent crime in the Kansas City metropolitan area."
Aside from that description, they are staying tight-lipped on what exactly that initiative is, while they hold a 1 p.m. event today to unveil it.
Homicide statistics throughout the metro are spotty, but Kansas City, MO, itself has had 139 homicides so far this year, one more than all of last year. That pace would make this year one of the deadliest on record. The mass shooting earlier this year at the Tequila KC bar across the state line in Kansas City, KS, show how the violence has changed the people affected by these statistics.
"I was shocked, hurt....in disbelief," said survivor George Martinez. "I may not show it, but it still hurts."
First-year Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has been forthright on his determination to lower violent crime in the city, pushing ordinances to keep guns away from kids and out of the hands of domestic abusers. He has also met with other mayors, police chiefs and the governor of Missouri to figure out how best to attack the problem.
Those efforts, at least so far, have not appeared to slow the pace of violence in Kansas City.
