JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 31-year-old from Kansas City was arrested on statutory sodomy and child pornography charges on Wednesday.
Matthew Fryer faces one count of first-degree sodomy, one count of exploitation of a minor, and three counts of possession of child pornography.
According to court records, the 13-year-old victim disclosed to her school resource officer on Oct. 8 of this year that she been had sexually abused while at a movie theater and that the suspect had produced sexually explicit images of her.
The victim's mother arrived at the school after being contacted by the school administrator.
Independence Police Department detectives were at the school and took Fryer into custody the same day, and his phone was recovered at that time.
The victim completed a forensic interview and stated on several occasions that Fryer would take nude pictures of her, at times offering payment for her to pose for the pictures.
The victim also recounted Fryer taking her to an Independence movie theater where he placed his fingers inside her. Another additional instance of this abuse occurred at the family home.
The victim said that, on the day prior to the interview, Fryer again tried to pay her for sexual contact, which she denied.
Fryer was questioned by detectives and he did not admit he took any pictures of the victim, but did admit "sometimes he pinches his family's nipples."
When asked to provide access to his cell phone, Fryer invoked his right to counsel.
A search warrant of Fryer’s phone happened on Oct. 12, which revealed images depicting the victim naked. The victim confirmed they were of her.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000 cash.
