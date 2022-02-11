COLE COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A Cole County prosecutor has declined to press charges on a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter who uncovered a flaw in a state website.
The reporter, who Gov. Mike Parson called a "hacker" in a press conference rant, authored a story claiming more than 100,000 Missouri teachers' social security numbers were at risk of being accessed through the HTML source code on the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's website.
The Post-Dispatch contacted the department to allow them to fix the issue before publishing the article, but that did not stop Parson from berating the reporter on a public stage.
The reporter, Josh Renaud, issued a statement after the prosecutor's decision not to charge him.
"This was a political persecution of a journalist, plain and simple," Renaud said in the statement.
In the governor's press conference after the article published, he claimed the investigation into the journalist's actions could cost Missouri taxpayers up to $50 million.
