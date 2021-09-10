SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) – A mining operation proposed in the small Eastern Jackson County city of Sugar Creek is causing an outcry that extends far beyond the town of barely more than 3,000 people.
Courtney Atherton Road runs through a rural area of Jackson County, Sugar Creek on one side and unincorporated Jackson County on the other.
Brian Mundy’s herd of Hereford cattle sit on pasture he’s had for decades, now a spot for his grandkids to live among nature.
“The environment, the owls, the animals. We’re very concerned about everything that's going to be displaced,” Mundy said about why he’s concerned about the quarry proposed right across the street from him.
The proposed sit is concealed behind green growth concealing a tree farm.
“This is bad for all of us.”
Daryl Eckman also lives on Courtney Atherton Road, on a plot of land where the sun peeks through trees along a creek.
“We call it God's Green Acres, and it's peaceful, it's quiet,” Eckman said.
He’s organized a growing number of people in opposition to what would change all that.
“The noise, the dust, the air pollution. The constant traffic,” he said of his short-term concerns.
It’s a winding road with blind turns. The proposal Audubon Materials presented last month to Sugar Creek’s Planning and Zoning Commission indicated they expect to mine a million tons of limestone annually, with 40-thousand truckloads passing through each year.
Kevin Uhl’s in-laws live along the route. He’s worked in mines and quarries.
“No matter what they say about how they're going to control that environment, they can't,” Uhl said. “It’s too big of a project.”
The concern is not just in Sugar Creek and the rural area around it. City officials in neighboring Independence expressed concerns about the impact on their water. They supply to 250,000 customers across the metro.
“The City of Independence sent representatives to the first hearing and plans to attend any and all future hearings. A list of concerns has been identified and the City staff are working to resolve all questions to our satisfaction as consideration of this project moves forward,” Meg Lewis, a spokeswoman for the City of Independence, wrote in an email.
“The ramifications of this, the magnitude is much bigger than this little community,” said Eckman.
Steve Kidwell, a spokesman for three companies involved (Eagle Materials, Inc., Central Plains Cement Co. and Talon Companies) provided a statement that reads as follows:
“We’re following the City’s rigorous permitting process which includes public input. We’ve heard and are preparing replies to various community and City questions that came up at the first public hearing. We will be providing responses to the Planning & Zoning Commission and are working on those now.”
KCTV5 asked the Sugar Creek’s mayor for his position.
“I am still gathering information from all sides but ultimately, the Board of Aldermen will decide whether to approve the rezoning of the property,” Mayor Mike Larson wrote in an email.
A hearing for re-zoning last month was continued to next week because of technical problems with virtual participants. On Thursday, the Planning and Zoning Commission will hear from residents and the company. They could vote that night or might wait, but their vote is simply a recommendation to the Board of Aldermen, who get the final say. It could be even longer to know the proposed project’s fate. Even if the zoning change goes through, there’s still another step involving a special use permit that needs to be granted for the project to go forward.
“In my opinion, for the special use permit to pass, many resident demands must be met to the satisfaction of the residents and the satisfaction of the City,” Larson wrote.
Meanwhile, opponents are planning a rally on Saturday, September 11th at Harrison Park from 9a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-6p.m.
