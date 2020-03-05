KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City's startup community has fueled economic growth throughout the metro, but the city's proposed budget for next year threatens to stifle that.
That’s because some of the funding available to new businesses is being cut.
Those same funds have helped turn small ideas into something big.
For example, consider a business that started as a way to give a leg up to people needing a pickup.
“We're your friend with a truck to help you move, haul,” said Ben Jackson with Bungii. “We go right to the location,” added Harrison Proffit.
Jackson and Proffit came up with their idea for the truck-sharing app Bungii in college. Now, their service is in 11 major cities and growing fast.
“When people think ‘pickup truck’ or need something moved right now, they think Bungii,” Proffit said.
“The fact that it's happening here in Kansas City is really exciting for us,” Jackson said.
Bungii built its business on a simple idea: “You don't think you need a truck until you need a truck.”
They didn't do it alone, though. As they struggled to get off the ground, they received grant funding and other resources from a small business development program called Launch KC.
“Launch KC was one of our lifelines,” Jackson said.
However, according to the city's proposed budget for next year, Launch KC will lose $50,000 in funding. KCSourceLink, which works through UMKC, will lose $75,000.
Like many in the startup community, Adam Arredondo is concerned about what that could mean for small businesses.
Arredondo runs Startland, a business that connects local entrepreneurs.
“Launch KC and Sourcelink and other programs are vital to elevating the little guys to become the big guys,” he said.
For him, it's not just about the funds.
“I think it's a bigger signal that our city leaders aren't prioritizing entrepreneurship,” he said.
As for Bungii, they hope other new businesses can still get the help they need to turn the next idea into something big.
“It's something that, long term, will have impacts in Kansas City,” Jackson said.
