Proposal to consolidate dispatch centers in Cass County defeated

RAYMORE, KS (KCTV) -- A county's plan to save money is defeated because of people's concerns that the proposed change would sacrifice their safety.
As of Wednesday, five different dispatch centers in the area take 911 calls.
But that proposal would have cut it down to just one facility, but that won't happen.
This decision divided the emergency services board Wednesday.
It would have taken call centers like the one inside the Raymore police department and moved it.
After a 20-12 vote to raise the sales tax, both sides say they are trying to keep their promises to voters.
“We’re operating like we’re in the 80’s,” said Doug Stark, Sits on Emergency Services Board.
“We never talked about a building; a brick and mortar building,” voiced Chris Turnbow, Chair of the Emergency Services Board.
The emergency services board meeting was tense.
Members are deeply divided over where 911 calls in the county should go.
“Are the calls being handled in Cass County today, sure, but there is a more efficient way to do it,” proclaimed Stark.
“I don’t think this board has the authority to tell 5 PSAPS to disintegrate,” exclaimed Turnbow.
At this time, calls for major cities like Raymore, stay in Raymore.
But the report from an outside company says two things, move the call center to one place or connect the centers digitally.
Turnbow says the centers are already connected digitally.
“As long as they get here in good time, I don’t think it makes a difference where the call center is located,” said Eche Anuobi, Psychiatrist.
The proposal was voted down Wednesday.
But, it needed $4 million just to build the new consolidated call center, money taxpayers have been paying into since 2012.
