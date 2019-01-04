SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – Firefighters in Shawnee were dealing with a propane tank explosion on Thursday evening.
The explosion in the 6400 block of Mize Road was reported at about 6:45 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found that a low-order explosion had happened in the basement of a newly constructed home.
The explosion was caused by propane, which was being used to start a wood fireplace, leaking out into the ash clean out in the basement.
The person living there had started a fire and then hot ashes dropped down into the clean out area that was rich with propane.
That caused an explosion that demolished the cinder block wall in the clean out and damaged walls in the basement that are not load-bearing.
The home was not structurally compromised from the explosion.
The person who lives there was on the main floor of the home during the explosion and was not injured.
