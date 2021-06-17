INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- The City of Independence says it will start requiring proof of residency for patrons interested in purchasing single-day tickets to Adventure Oasis Water Park.
Record-breaking attendance has been reported during the park's first two weeks of operation.
Wait times over an hour have also been reported, city officials say.
The changes begin on Saturday, June 19.
“We have seen record-breaking attendance over the first two-weeks of operations this year, with wait times of up to an hour and a half to enter the park,” Assistant City Manager Adam Norris said in a statement. “This overcrowding is putting a significant strain on the facility and Park staff. The number of discipline and security issues has also risen dramatically, with one happening almost every day the Park has been opened.”
The proof of residency includes a driver's license or a school issued ID for students in the Independence, Blue Springs, Fort Osage or Raytown School Districts.
