PARKVILLE, MO/GIRARD, KS (KCTV) -- Researchers at Park University are searching for descendants of a World War I soldier from Kansas.

KCTV5 previously reported about the efforts by the university to identify minority soldiers who were unjustly denied Medals of Honor, highlighting 1st Lt. Thomas Edward Jones. Now Park University is also looking for descendants of another soldier from Girard, Ks., about 115 miles south of Kansas City.

The soldier's name is Isaac Valley. He received a Distinguished Service Cross for heroic actions in Vraincourt, France, in 1918. He was in a trench with other soldiers when a hand grenade landed on the ground. Instead of running away and saving himself, Valley lunged toward the grenade and covered it with his foot.

Valley was seriously injured, but the action saved many of his fellow soldiers.

The task force at Park University tracked down that Valley is from Girard, and was the son of a former slave. He worked at the same farm as his father. He was married, but didn't have children. But researchers are trying to contact descendants such as nieces and nephews.

"The point of our job is to create an entire lie narrative that we can present to the board when we want to recommend someone for the Medal of Honor," said undergraduate senior Ashlyn Weber, a researcher on the project.

Project leaders are hoping that their work could end up with the soldiers' descendants receiving their relatives' Medal of Honor on their behalf. But in order to be considered for a posthumous Medal of Honor, those in charge of such things need information about Valley's background, his entire military service and exact details of his heroic act. They need to know every detail of the moment, including the longitude and latitude, and even the weather.

So the researchers have been using records from France, Germany and the U.S., digging deep to try to paint a picture.

"Bless the Germans, because they kept meticulous records," said Tim Westcott, Park University associate professor of history. "So we can check the actual weather of that day at that time and so on. Because that has to be in the application."

Cpl. Valley was the son of a former slave named Moses Valley. His father worked on the farm of Adam Andrews in Girard. His mother's name was Rachel Clark, and his wife's name was Ella. So far, that's all the information they have about his personal history.

KCTV5 will continue to monitor the project as they continue digging.