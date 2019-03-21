FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- CBS is preempting daytime soap opera programming due to coverage of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
New episodes of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will not be seen Thursday and Friday.
Viewers will not miss any of the current storylines, and the episodes will resume as normal on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.