The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless

Fans of “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless” are will not miss new episodes because of our CBS News Special Report.

 (CBS)

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- CBS is preempting daytime soap opera programming due to coverage of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will not be seen Thursday and Friday.

Viewers will not miss any of the current storylines, and the episodes will resume as normal on Monday.

