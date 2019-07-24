The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless
(CBS)

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- CBS News brought you live coverage Wednesday of former FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before two House committees on the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Today’s episode of the Young and the Restless can be watched tonight at 12:37 a.m. followed by today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful at 1:37 a.m.

Shows can also be watched on CBS.com

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

