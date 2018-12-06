FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is bringing you live coverage of a final service for former President George H.W. Bush on Thursday in Houston before he is laid to rest at his presidential library at Texas A&M University, in College Station, Texas.
You can find streaming video on KCTV5.com and on our Facebook page. You can also watch on KCTV.
Fans of “The Young and the Restless” can watch the new episode at 1:30 a.m. Friday. “The Bold and the Beautiful” will immediately follow at 2:30 a.m.
Viewers can also watch on line at CBS.com.
