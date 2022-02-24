KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A local organization will hosting a Pro-Ukrainian rally this weekend in Kansas City.
The Stop Russian Aggression Demonstration will be held at fountain on Mill Creek Parkway on The Plaza.
It begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday and is being put on by the Ukrainian Club of Kansas City.
"As the rest of the world, we have been watching in shock Putin's unprovoked and premeditated invasion of the peaceful nation of Ukraine," the group said in a statement. "As Ukrainian-Americans, we are apprehensive about our friends and family in Ukraine who are under the savage Russian onslaught as we speak. Today is a dark day for Europe and the world's democracies as the authoritarian hegemonies try to remake the free world in their diabolical image."
The group invites all freedom-loving citizens to voice support for Ukraine.
