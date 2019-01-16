KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named The Pro Football Writers of America NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.
Mahomes threw for 5,0997 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2018. His QBR was 81.6.
Mahomes is the first Chiefs player to receive the award.
Mahomes is also the sixth consecutive quarterback to be named MVP.
When asked how he felt about winning the award Mahomes said "it's a special honor." He also gave additional credit to his teammates for helping get there.
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who led the NFL in sack, was named 2018 Defensive Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.