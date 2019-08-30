PLATTE CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday evening, the Platte County R-3 School District said that they had “approved terms of separation” with Dr. Chad Searcey, who has previously made headlines for a tweet he wrote mocking a survivor of the Parkland shooting.
Friday’s release, which was posted online, said the separation agreement was reach on Thursday and that the district will “compensate the former administrator in the amount of $275,000.”
“The District thanks Dr. Searcey for his service to the Platte County School District over the past 15 years,” the release said. “Dr. Kim Archer will continue to act as principal of Compass Elementary for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.”
“The agreement reached by the parties includes provisions under which the parties agree not discuss the negotiations leading up to the agreement,” the district said. “For that reason, neither the Board of Education nor Dr. Searcey will make any further statements about the agreement.”
Dr. Chad Searcey was the principal for Compass Elementary.
Searcey was placed on paid leave after replying to a tweet from gun control activist and Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg.
Hogg, 19, tweeted support back in June for research on gun violence and urged people to contact their congressmen asking them to support funding.
Searcey replied to Hogg’s tweet with pictures of himself and his children holding guns. The text of the tweet simply said “#merica.”
For previous coverage, click here.
