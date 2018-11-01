COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- Many people will have their eyes on Missouri over the next few days as President Trump and Vice President Pence are set to make stops in the Show Me State.
Thursday, the president will make a stop in Columbia for the Make America Great Again Rally.
Wednesday began the six day stretch of eleven stops that the President and Vice President will be making before the election.
Many people from Kansas City will be making their way down I-70 to attend the rally.
The President won’t just be stopping in Columbia, he’ll also head Cape Girardeau the night before Election Day.
This in an effort to help give Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley a final boost in his effort to oust incumbent Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill.
This will mark his seventh visit to the state since Aug. 2017.
Vice President Pence will be in Kansas City, Friday.
