KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- President Donald Trump is visiting Kansas City on Friday to speak at the Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference.
The White House says the president will speak to hundreds of officers attending a weekend-long conference hosted by the Department of Justice.
The Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative is a nationwide initiative that brings together federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and community leaders to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.
