WASHINGTON, DC (KCTV) -- President Donald Trump has tweeted his endorsement for Kansas Congressman Kevin Yoder.
Saying in his tweet:
“Congressman @KevinYoder has fought hard for the People of Kansas. Highly respected, strong on Crime, the Border, Military, Vets and Second Amendment. Kevin has my Total Endorsement!”
Congressman Yoder has a debate with Democrat candidate Sharice Davids Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City.
