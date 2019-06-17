Trump

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

 Jose Luis Magana

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – President Trump has said that starting next week, ICE will begin removing millions of illegal aliens.

President Trump posted a tweet on Monday saying in part, “next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in."

So far, the White House hasn't released any other details.

Right now, there are approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.

