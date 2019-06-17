FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – President Trump has said that starting next week, ICE will begin removing millions of illegal aliens.
President Trump posted a tweet on Monday saying in part, “next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in."
....long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019
So far, the White House hasn't released any other details.
Right now, there are approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.
