WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration covering more than half of the Kansas' 105 counties.
The federal assistance approved Thursday will provide service and funds to help recovery from severe weather that began on April 28 and included tornadoes and flooding.
The declaration provides funding for emergency work, repair and replacement of damaged facilities and mitigation of hazards.
Kansas received 10.26 inches of rain in May, more than double the 30-year average of 4.12 inches.
And an EF-4 tornado that hit May 28 caused substantial damage in parts of Douglas and Leavenworth counties.
