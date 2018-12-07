KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- President Donald Trump is in Kansas City to address a national conference on crime.
Trump is delivering the closing address Friday at the 2018 Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference. The meeting is sponsored by the Justice Department.
The event is taking place at the Westin Crown Center.
The White House says Project Safe Neighborhoods is the centerpiece of the department's strategy for reducing violent crime.
The program started in the George W Bush’s Administration and was brought back to life by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
The program encourages federal, state and local law enforcement officials to work together on crime-reduction strategies, something that’s an issue in Kansas City. Already this year there have been 120 homicides in the city alone.
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker addressed the conference and highlighted record violent crime prosecutions, including federal firearm charges and drug defendants.
Whitaker said that, while "the numbers speak for themselves," the goal is not to fill up jails or the courts, but to reduce crime.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also addressed the conference.
This makes Trump's eighth trip to Missouri as president. It’s his second time in Kansas City. He also visited Topeka, KS.
The last time President Trump was in town was this past July to address the VFW, and campaign for now Missouri US Senator, Josh Hawley.
