President Truman shows his support for Chiefs, Mahomes

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Former President Harry S Truman is showing some hometown pride for the Chiefs.
In a show of support for the Thursday night football game against the Chargers the President Truman statue on Independence Square is wearing a “I Love Mahomes Town” shirt.
Independence Square said in a statement:
“We know President Truman was extremely proud of his hometown and we thought this was a great way to show our support. We hope this small gesture puts a smile on the face of Patrick Mahomes, the players and the entire Chiefs organization.”
The Chiefs take on the Chargers Thursday night at 7:20 p.m. The game is located at Arrowhead Stadium which is part of the Truman Sports Complex.
