TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- President Donald Trump approved a request from Governor Laura Kelly Friday for a major presidential declaration which will help supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides.
“It was important for the president to approve our Major Disaster Declaration,” Kelly said. “The Major Disaster Declaration will assist jurisdictions with rebuilding damaged infrastructure and put our state back on the path to recovery.”
The President's action makes federal funding available to state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities.
Counties included are: Allen, Anderson, Atchison, Barber, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Clark, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Cowley, Doniphan, Elk, Ellsworth, Franklin, Geary, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Hodgeman, Jefferson, Kingman, Leavenworth, Lincoln, Linn, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, McPherson, Meade, Montgomery, Morris, Nemaha, Neosho, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Phillips, Pottawatomie, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Rush, Russell, Saline, Sumner, Wabaunsee, Washington, Wilson, and Woodson counties.
The counties listed in Governor Kelly's request to President Trump were: Allen, Anderson, Atchison, Barber, Barton, Bourbon, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Clark, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Comanche, Cowley, Crawford, Dickinson, Doniphan, Douglas, Edwards, Elk, Ellsworth, Ford, Franklin, Geary, Gray, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Hodgeman, Jefferson, Kingman, Leavenworth, Lincoln, Linn, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, McPherson, Meade, Montgomery, Morris, Nemaha, Neosho, Norton, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Phillips, Pottawatomie, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Riley, Rush, Russell, Saline, Sumner, Wabaunsee, Washington, Wilson, and Woodson.
However, damage verification and validation has not happened in all of the counties requested by the governor, so additional counties will be approved based on damages being validated by FEMA.
Federal funding for the hazard mitigation grant program is also available on a cost-sharing basis for actions taken to prevent or reduce long-term risk from natural hazards statewide.
