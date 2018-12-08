WASHINGTON (KCTV) -- President Donald Trump says White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will be leaving his job at the end of the year.
Kelly has been in that position since July 31, 2017.
He previously served in the Trump administration as the Secretary of Homeland Security.
