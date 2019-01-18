KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One easy way to help you at the game is by bringing a piece of cardboard.
You can sit on it in your seat, so you’ll have a layer between the cold seat and your bottom. You can also use it to stand on if you’re out here tailgating!
Doctors say the thing a lot of people don’t think about is wetness.
You’re fingers, your toes can all become wet from either walking through melted ice, or snow or even just from sweating inside of your boots.
Along with those cold temperatures will make you more prone to frostbite and hypothermia.
Other areas of concern are your ears and nose.
If you’ve had previous frostbite, you’re more prone to getting it again.
It's also important to stay hydrated. So, make sure you’re drinking lots of water because if you get dehydrated, you’re much more likely to get a frostbite or hypothermia.
If people are worried about frostbite or hypothermia, get up, walk around a bit.
There will also be first aid stations throughout the stadium that you can go to.
