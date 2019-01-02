JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) - The cost of prepaid cellphone service is slightly increasing in Missouri.
Starting Tuesday, the state will impose a 3 percent sales tax on prepaid cellphone service to help fund 911 emergency call centers.
Missouri and Wisconsin have been the only two states without 911 fees on wireless service.
The new law also allows counties to ask local voters to impose a monthly fee of up to $1 on traditional cellphone plans and landline phones.
