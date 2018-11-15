(OVERLAND PARK, KS)-- Four little ones who spent the first months of their lives at Overland Park Regional Medical Center returned Thursday to celebrate their first birthday.
The Hartman quads technically don’t turn one until Saturday. They were born on November 17, which is coincidentally also World Prematurity Day.
Mom, Kaitlin Hartman, says it’s been an unforgettable year.
“We both came from families of four, so we always thought, ‘Oh yeah, we’ll have four kids,’” she said.
They weren’t expecting all four at once, but they’ll take it.
“It has been a crazy, awesome fog for sure, and it has flown by,” said dad, Josh Hartman.
Kaitlin and Josh Hartman were high school sweethearts. They knew they wanted kids. They also know that a hormonal imbalance brought to her attention as a teen would make pregnancy a long shot.
When fertility drugs worked, the couple didn’t want to part with a single one of the four. The team at Overland Park Regional Medical Center took on the challenge.
One of their specialists, Dr. Brent Finley, said the quads made it to 30 weeks before delivery, which is typical in the otherwise atypical case of quadruplets, but OPRMC is also equipped to care for deliveries as early as 22-24 weeks old.
The hospital was like a second home for the Hartmans. Kaitlin spent 67 days hospitalized on bed rest before preeclampsia mandated delivery. The little ones then stuck around another 21/2 months to reach full term.
“They look great,” said Finley. “They’ve done well. They’ve got great parents.”
The Hartmans were quick to return the compliment.
“We are forever grateful for all that they have done,” said Kaitlin Hartman. “It’s crazy and it’s definitely challenging and has its moments but being a stay-at-home mom with these four is a dream come true I would say.”
Finley reminds expecting parents that premature delivery is the number one cause of death in newborns. He says many know that the risk is higher for those with multiples or previous pre-term deliveries; but the risk is also higher for first-time pregnancies.
He says first-time moms should consider getting a cervical screening to gauge the likelihood of pre-term delivery and don’t be afraid to call your OB if anything seems off.
“No one is going to scold you for getting checked,” said Finley.
