EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) --- Among the areas hardest hit by severe weather Friday evening included Excelsior Springs.
Up to 100 trees were damaged from straight-line winds, according to preliminary reports from the police department and National Weather Service.
Excelsior Springs resident Mark Carrel said multiple trees came down on his property, including one on his home.
“I heard the winds come up and then as they do, they whispered through the trees, and those limbs started screaming and they started cracking, and I had two large trees behind the house come down," he said.
Power outages left several traffic lights out. Carrel and his wife were told it would be three to four days before it’s restored.
The weather service said there are trees down all the way from Kearney to Excelsior Springs, including Mosby.
