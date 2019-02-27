FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Missouri state road crews did not pre-treat roads Tuesday night, MoDOT spokesman Markl Johnson told KCTV5 News.
Road conditions across the Kansas City area, particularly on the Missouri side of the state line, were especially treacherous leading to injuries, multi-vehicle crashes, closed schools and highway closures.
“We didn’t pre-treat because we already have materials down from the last hundred snows,” Johnson said. “Pre-treat is not a magic bullet. It only depends of the situation; every situation is different.”
Tuesday night, Stormtrack5 Meteorologist Gary Amble projected that rain over the weekend likely washed all residual salt off the roads and could become quite slippery. When questioned about the weekend rains, Johnson said that was likely a factor.
“More than likely yes, it did wash some of the material that’s been down,” Johnson said.
According to Johnson, Missouri Department of Transportation crews are working as quickly to treat roads.
Johnson said MoDOT officials meet Tuesday to discuss a game plan.
“Again, when there’s rain coming, when there’s precept coming down, pretreating will just wash away. And then you’ve wasted a lot of products. We have to be very judicious on what we use,” Johnson said.
Since Johnson’s statements at 6 a.m. Wednesday, MoDOT says they did pre-treat roads Tuesday night.
