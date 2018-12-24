PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- They call it the granddaddy of them all, the Rose Bowl kicks off on New Year’s Day in Pasadena.
And one local teen is lucky enough to have tickets.
But the main event for her, comes not at kickoff but at halftime.
Once the band was in place, two elves delivered a package to 15-year-old Logan Lowrey, then waited for a signal.
That was the cue for her friends and fellow Shawnee Mission East bandmates to begin marching to her house.
“Mom told me to get to the door and so I just saw a bunch of people standing outside and I was like oh god why?” said Lowrey.
Lowrey was nominated for a special surprise by an anonymous group called The Elves of Christmas Present.
“It is my sincere pleasure to welcome you to Pasadena, California for America’s New Year’s celebration, the 2019 Rose Bowl Parade and the 2019 Rose Bowl Game,” read Gina Lowrey, Logan’s mom from a letter.
On top of that, she also gets to go behind the scenes to see the Ohio State marching band get ready for the big event.
“They’re just an amazing band I really admire them and all the patterns they make on the field,” explained Lowrey.
The Shawnee Mission East marching band flies to Rome, Italy Friday for a New Year’s parade but Lowrey can’t go.
She was diagnosed with osteosarcoma a couple years ago and it spread to her lungs.
She’s had a knee and femur replacement and nearly half of her lungs removed.
“We had six months of normalcy and the cancer came back, she has 13 tumors in both lungs that came back this summer. We’re doing chemo to buy time,” Expressed Gina Lowrey.
So, this surprise trip to the Rose Bowl was just what the doctor ordered.
Lowrey felt the love from her friends, band members and the people in her neighborhood.
“Everybody loves Logan so much she really is an inspiration, she kind of puts it in perspective,” explained Natalie Nitsch, drum major, Shawnee Mission East Band.
Lowrey’s mom is big on making moments and this is one they won’t forget.
And it was made possible by that secret group of Kansas City elves.
“Chief Elf, you’ve just blown us away and we are so grateful,” said Gina Lowrey.
“I’m just thankful that there are people who do this for other kids with cancer and supporting the people who have harder lives than even I do,” expressed Lowrey.
The 130th Rose Bowl Parade is on New Year’s Day.
