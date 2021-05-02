Police reported to the scene around 6:09 p.m. on Saturday evening.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS. (KCTV) --- Prairie Village police say a suspect is in custody following the shooting death of a man on Saturday. 

Police reported to the area of the 3700 block of W. 75th Street around 6:09 p.m. on Saturday evening. 

They found the man's body inside the apartment. 

On Sunday, the victim was identified as John Hoffman. A suspect was also taken into custody. 

It's the first homicide in Prairie Village since May 2020. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.