PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS. (KCTV) --- Prairie Village police say a suspect is in custody following the shooting death of a man on Saturday.
Police reported to the area of the 3700 block of W. 75th Street around 6:09 p.m. on Saturday evening.
They found the man's body inside the apartment.
On Sunday, the victim was identified as John Hoffman. A suspect was also taken into custody.
It's the first homicide in Prairie Village since May 2020.
