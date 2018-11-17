PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS. (KCTV) -- A Prairie Village police officer is recovering after being struck by a car on Friday evening.
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the Macy's parking lot at The Shops of Prairie Village, which is located on West 71st Street and Mission Road.
The injuries were not serious.
Police say they observed four individuals enter the business and remove several items off the clothing racks. They fled from the business on foot.
Two of the individuals were taken in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.