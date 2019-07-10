PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- The Prairie Village Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a hit and run crash.
The crash occurred on July 1, at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Mission Road.
Police describe the vehicle as a black or dark blue 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 63 AMG SUV.
The vehicle should have minor damage to the front bumper.
Please contact the PVPD Traffic Unit at 913-385-4656 if you know this vehicle.
