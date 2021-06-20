Police lights tape generic
kali9/Getty Images

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) --- The Prairie Village Police Department is investigating after multiple shots were fired into a vehicle on Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of 69th Street and Roe Avenue.

Authorities describe the suspect's vehicle as a gold Chrysler minivan.

Someone in that vehicle fired multiple shots at the victim's vehicle and fled the area.

No one was injured, according to police.

More information:

The gold Chrysler minivan was described as having a Missouri temporary tag and was missing the passenger side rear hubcap on the vehicle.

The driver was described as a white male wearing a white tank top shirt, and the passenger was described as a black male.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913/642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816/474-8477.

