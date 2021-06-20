PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) --- The Prairie Village Police Department is investigating after multiple shots were fired into a vehicle on Sunday night.
Police say the shooting happened in the area of 69th Street and Roe Avenue.
Authorities describe the suspect's vehicle as a gold Chrysler minivan.
Someone in that vehicle fired multiple shots at the victim's vehicle and fled the area.
No one was injured, according to police.
More information:
On Sunday, June 20 at 6:12 PM, the Prairie Village Police Department received multiple emergency calls regarding a shooting that had just occurred in the area of 69th St and Roe Ave.
The initial investigation has revealed that two vehicles were driving North on Roe Ave. The suspect vehicle, a gold Chrysler minivan, fired multiple shots at the victim's vehicle and then fled the area. The victim's vehicle was struck once, but no one was injured.
The gold Chrysler minivan was described as having a Missouri temporary tag and was missing the passenger side rear hubcap on the vehicle.
The driver was described as a white male wearing a white tank top shirt, and the passenger was described as a black male.
This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913/642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816/474-8477.
