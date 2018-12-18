PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (AP) - The Prairie Village City Council has approved an ordinance that shields LGBTQ individuals from many types of discrimination within the city.
The council's unanimous approval on Monday night came after more than three months of sometimes contentious public debate on the issue.
The Kansas City Star reports that the measure bans discrimination based on a person's sexual orientation or gender identity when it comes to housing, employment or receiving public services from stores, restaurants or other businesses. The City Prosecutor's office will investigate discrimination claims, with possible fines up to $1,000 per violation.
The ordinance doesn't apply to religious institutions or non-profit private clubs.
City officials in Mission and Merriam are expected to vote soon on similar antidiscrimination ordinances.
