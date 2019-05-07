LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- What was once the Oddfellows Orphange is now Belvoir Winery, which operates as an Inn and event space. Guests were in the dark overnight for four hours Monday night.
And a few weeks ago, power went out during a wedding, setting off fire alarms and the owner, metaphorically speaking.
“It’s come so often that we’re reaching the point where we don’t know what to do,” Jesse Leimkuehler, who is the Claywoods Business Owner, said.
“Almost every bout of storms,” Jane Gaudin, who is a Claywoods resident, said.
A post in the Claywoods neighborhood Facebook page went up hours before the outage Monday night, predicting it.
“It’s frustrating when it happens over and over and over again,” Gaudin said.
The tally for the year?
“At least 12 times would be my guess,” Leimkuehler said.
The fire chief said he realizes it’s a frustration, but it’s not unique to the neighborhood. And KCP&L’s spokesman said for an area with so many trees, in the grand scheme of things, the outage numbers aren’t that bad.
He counted six outages in the last year. Half because of trees or wind, the other half from fuses or equipment.
He said there could be more for a minute or two, called blinking, that they don’t track, but are now looking into.
That’s the kind of thing that leaves traffic lights flashing and alarms blaring, even after the power switches back on.
A Pinocchio GIF was the reaction to KCP&L’s numbers from some neighbors on Facebook, neighbors who are clearly fed up.
But neighbor Rich Gaudin, who’s a retired AT&T lineman, shrugs it off as inevitable.
“It comes down to money. Everything comes down to money. What are you going to do about it? You don’t want your rates to go up. That’s for sure,” Gaudin said.
