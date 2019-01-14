Power restored to a duplex causes fire

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City, Missouri fire investigated a duplex that caught fire after the power was restored.
Monday night shortly after 8:30, Kansas City, Missouri fire was dispatched to the 8500 block of Ditzler Avenue.
Investigators say that the duplex had no power, but sometime after 7 p.m. the power was restored. When the electricity came back on, that is when the fire started due to what was on the stove at the time.
A next-door neighbor saw the smoke and proceeded to knock on the door, but no one was home. That neighbor called 911.
The Red Cross has been asked to help three adults that were displaced from the fire.
Police say that there were no injuries in the fire.
