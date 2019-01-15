KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) –What Don Bayless thought was fog, ended up being smoke from a fire that ripped through his neighbor’s home.
“I went up to the street and got the power guys, they cut it and that’s the remains,” said Don Bayless, Called 911.
As he called 911 and went for help, another neighbor was texting the family that lives at a home near Cleveland Avenue and East Red Bridge Road to tell them what happened.
Tracey Smith said her dad had been gone since he lost power Saturday.
She says a power line fell onto the house.
“Then it started sparking, then he said it would go out, it must’ve been the cold so then later on he said the transformer blew,” said Smith.
She says they reported the downed line and they had reported sagging power lines in the past.
A neighbor says the fire started around 9:30 a.m. and the electricity came back on shortly before that.
Smith says her father has lived there since the 60’s and they’d just lost their mother a few years ago, so that home is a lifetime of memories.
“It shouldn’t have to come down to this, I mean unfortunately maybe we didn’t prodded it enough, but it just comes down to one of these things, homeowners yes, electric companies need to be more determined to get the stuff fixed in a timely manner,” explained Smith.
Kansas City’s deputy fire chief believes the fire was electrical and there was a surge when the power came back on.
KCP&L is now investigating this case.
“We’re looking into it, but I would say that as we have all these crews in the area as they see lines down that are hazardous and dangerous, they are working to clear those and make sure that it’s safe,” said Katie McDonald, KCP&L.
KCP&L says if there are downed lines, the customer should report it.
They say the customer is also responsible for keeping the line from the pole to the house clear of any trees.
