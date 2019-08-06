KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Power and Light District is similar to the Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio where a shooter was able to shoot 30 people in under a minute.
The event venue is filled with thousands of people for big events like "Hot Country Nights."
In a statement to KCTV5 officials with Power and Light say:
"The safety of our guests and team members has always been and remains our highest priority. We actively work and communicate closely with the Kansas City Police Department -- and the city of Kansas City to take all necessary measures to ensure that everyone is able to safely enjoy our downtown neighborhood.”
