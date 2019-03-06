OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Runway 183 at the Johnson County Executive Airport keeps pilots like Tom Cargin with Air Associates from flying.
“There's a whole business based on aviation here,” Cargin said.
But the runway and surrounding taxiways are starting to show wear.
“All three of these are 20-years-old,” Aaron Otto, who runs Johnson County's Airport Commission, voiced.
Otto’s company planned to replace the aging asphalt over the next few years, but then came the ice and snow.
“Through the course of treating the taxiways and runways we found some pavement that had kind of burst forward,” Otto stated.
“That's dangerous to the equipment but can also cause an airport accident,” Cargin explained.
Damage to the asphalt also leaves behind little pieces of debris which can get sucked into the plane's engine.
“It chips the props, which requires it to be overhauled,” Cargin stated.
That debris can also shoot out and hit other planes.
“You want as clean a taxiway as possible,” Otto said.
That's why the airport commission closed a taxiway where potholes are starting to form. The county will recap it this spring then start work on replacing other sections of the airport as planned.
“The airport is safe but it's time for it to be replaced,” Cargin stated.
Businesses like Cargin's might have to move some of their flights to other nearby hangars while the project begins. He says they'll likely lose some of their fuel sales, too, because of fewer flights but in the long run he'll have a clear space to take off.
“This is a reinvestment in Johnson County and the airport that serves Johnson County,” Cargin voiced.
KCTV5 checked to see if KCI is having similar problems, an airport spokesperson said that their runways are concrete, not asphalt. That means they're more resistant to ice and snow and they say they haven't had any significant damage this winter.
