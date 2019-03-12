Generic Police Lights 2
(KCTV5 News)

PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after someone found remains after cleaning out a shed.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Independence in Pleasant Hill on Tuesday.

When they arrived on the scene, they were talking to a person who was cleaning out a shed and discovered what is possibly human remains.

Authorities said the shed sits behind a house along North Independence Street.

Jackson County Medical Examiners have been called in to investigate.

The investigation is currently underway.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.