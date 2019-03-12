PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after someone found remains after cleaning out a shed.
Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Independence in Pleasant Hill on Tuesday.
When they arrived on the scene, they were talking to a person who was cleaning out a shed and discovered what is possibly human remains.
Authorities said the shed sits behind a house along North Independence Street.
Jackson County Medical Examiners have been called in to investigate.
The investigation is currently underway.
