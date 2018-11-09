KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Northbound 71 Highway at Swope Parkway and westbound Interstate 470 before the Grandview Triangle are closed due to three crashes.
Two of the crashes happened on I-470, while a single crash happened on 71 Highway.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the crashes.
It's unknown if they are weather related.
