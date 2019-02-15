KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- From travel delays, to school closures, to pot holes and car accidents, most of us are pretty sick of the winter weather and the problems it causes.
However, there are a select few businesses who love the winter weather.
Car washes might be empty Friday morning, but it was hopping Thursday with people washing all the salt and road treatment from their cars.
And once the current snow system heading our way clears, the wash will be busy again.
Other local businesses see more customers during the during winter storms.
Plows and salt trucks aren’t the only drivers working on the slick roads. Pizza deliveries also spike.
“Business is good,” said Hilary Kiehl of Minsky’s Pizza. “The weekend storm with the Chiefs game, that was probably the craziest weekend we’ve had here.”
That weekend was memorable to hardware store, too.
“It’s been extremely good for business,” said Ron Sobanek of Euston Hardware. “I had to open up extra cash registers on the weekend for people buying salt.”
Several times this winter, Euston Hardware ran out of ice melt and even shovels.
“This year, so far, we’ve gone through 97 pallets of ice melt,” Sobanek said. “There’s about 2,500 pounds on each pallet.”
Speaking of salt, all of it on the roads makes people want to wash their cars.
Car washes say they’re expecting another hectic post snow day.
“We tend to get busy as soon as the snow starts melting or at least when it’s done,” said Gilbert Diaz of Diamond Finish Car Wash.
Hardware stores say they sell about 121 tons of ice melt.
Kansas City, MO uses 1,500 to 3,000 tons of salt each winter weather event. They ordered 18,000 tons this winter and have about 10,000 tons left.
