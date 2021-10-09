GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- A construction project in Grandview this weekend will leave a section of I-49 completely closed in both directions.
The project, which is for the demolition of the southbound I-49 turnaround ramp, is part of Grandview's I-49 Outer Road Conversion Project. Because of this, all interstate traffic will be routed around the closure via the Main St. on and off ramps.
This detour started Friday night at 9 p.m. and will last until Monday at 5 a.m.
The Main St. Bridge over I-49 will also be closed.
This is a joint project between the City of Grandview and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). Drivers are encouraged to allow for extra travel time or to find alternate routes.
