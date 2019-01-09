LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. is expected to appear in court Wednesday.
An 18-year-old woman claims Williams punched her in the stomach and grabbed her by the throat.
Williams now faces charges of domestic battery.
Williams has been suspended from the Jahawks after his arrest
New coach Les Miles said the department was taking the allegations "very seriously." He said Williams has been suspended from all team activities pending further investigation.
He has pleaded not guilty.
