Kansas Oklahoma Football

Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. (1) runs ahead of Oklahoma defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

 Alonzo Adams

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

An 18-year-old woman claims Williams punched her in the stomach and grabbed her by the throat.

Williams now faces charges of domestic battery.

Williams has been suspended from the Jahawks after his arrest

New coach Les Miles said the department was taking the allegations "very seriously." He said Williams has been suspended from all team activities pending further investigation.

He has pleaded not guilty.

