OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit Overland Park in a little over a month.
CBS News has said he will be the keynote speaker at a leadership summit the state department will be hosting.
Pompeo is expected to deliver the keynote speech on March 18.
KCTV5 News will provide an update when more information about the event is made available.
