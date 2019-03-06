PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) - A petition signed by more than 1,000 catholic parishioners at both St. Ann Catholic Church in Prairie Village and more than 20 other parishes in the metro, all disagreeing with the decision by St. Ann to exclude students based on the sexual orientation of their parents.
“There was an email sent out to all of the school families,” St. Ann mother Sueann Douglas, said.
This is how all parishioners like Douglas found out about what was going on.
“Discussion about the recent decision not to permit a same sex couple to enroll their child in our school,” Pastor at St. Ann Parish, Father Craig Maxim wrote.
Father Maxim continued.
“I sought the advice of the archdiocese since as a parochial school we are subject to the guidance of the archdiocese on the application of church doctrine. The archdiocese states that since same sex unions are not in conformance with the church’s teaching on sacramental marriage and these unions have no current ability to bring their relationship into conformity, the parents cannot model behaviors and attitudes consistent with the church’s teachings. This creates conflict for those children and what is experienced at home. It could also become a source of confusion for other children. For these reasons the archdiocese advised against admission.”
Hundreds and hundreds have signed an online Google document petition arguing against the decision.
The authors of the petition told KCTV5 News, out of privacy for the family whose child was not admitted, they did not feel it was appropriate to talk more about the situation.
St. Ann parish told KCTV5 it was directing all questions to the archdiocese.
That is where some parishioners say the decision should stay.
“If people have feelings they certainly can voice them there’s no gag order. You can certainly voice your opinion and have them and have an opinion but that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s going to change anything,” Douglas voiced.
KCTV5 asked, “do you think it should change anything?”
“I would be completely respectful of Archbishop Naumann,” Douglas replied.
KCTV5 is still waiting for a response from the archdiocese on whether it would consider amending its decision.
Legal experts told KCTV5 the church is on solid ground. They are a private institute without government funding.
Sexual orientation does not qualify for the same type of protections for people discriminated against based on age, religion, gender or race.
