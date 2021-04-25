KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police say a woman is on life support after she was struck by a bullet on Friday evening in the 2900 block of Lockridge.
The victim is on life-support according to police and they have not confirmed the identity.
KCUR, the NPR station in Kansas City, reports the victim was Aviva Okeson-Haberman. They also report that she has died as a result from the injuries.
In their report, they say the death resulted from a "bullet that pierced one of the windows of her first-floor apartment in the Santa Fe neighborhood."
“Aviva was brilliant,” KCUR news director Lisa Rodriguez said in a statement. “Even as an intern, her approach to storytelling and her ability to hold those in power accountable paralleled many a veteran reporter. She was quiet, which made it all the more satisfying to hear her challenge politicians and hold her ground, even when people in positions of great power tried to belittle her.”
Sarah Morris, the station's general manager, issued this statement:
Our KCUR family is heartbroken over the tragic loss of our talented colleague, Aviva. Her obituary that was written by her grieving colleagues captures so much about her bright spirit and promising future. While Aviva's family, friends and colleagues are devastated by this, our grief is no more significant than all the other families who are suffering over the loss of their loved ones due to senseless gun violence.
The best way we can honor Aviva is through our continued commitment to serving the greater Kansas City community through our journalism.
She graduated from the University of Missouri's school of journalism in 2019.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said she was "creative, thorough, challenging and insight reporter."
"Always prepared, she told the full and complex story of our city in one of the most challenging years in its history,” Lucas said. “Her death lays bare our gravest unsolved epidemic and the preventable tragedies too many families endure.”
She earned an award for an investigative story concerning the State of Missouri's elder abuse hotline.
The station also notes that she covered "corruption in Clay County and medical marijuana to the conflicting pandemic restrictions in differing Kansas City area cities and inequities in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.