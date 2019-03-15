Police: Woman found murdered in her Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman was murdered in her apartment Friday afternoon.
Police were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 6400 block of Manchester Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a body in an apartment. The victim is a in her 20s, police said.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
