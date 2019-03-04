KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Jackson Avenue as police investigate after a person jumped from nearby bridge.
It happened about 1 p.m. Monday at the 23rd Street overpass.
Police said the person is in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
